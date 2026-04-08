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Daulton Varsho
Toronto Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho

Toronto Blue Jays • #5 LF

Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Play Dodgers On April 8

Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, April 8 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Varsho has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Varsho is hitting for a .171 BA, .275 OBP and .229 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .504 and he has scored three runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani (1-0) pitches for the Dodgers to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daulton Varsho

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