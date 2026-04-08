Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Play Dodgers On April 8

Varsho is hitting for a .171 BA, .275 OBP and .229 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .504 and he has scored three runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani (1-0) pitches for the Dodgers to make his second start this season.

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