Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Take On Brewers On April 16

Varsho is hitting for a .267 BA, .343 OBP and .483 SLG with an 11.9% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored eight runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. Varsho has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

The Brewers will look to Brandon Sproat (0-1) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.