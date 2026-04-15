Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Take On Brewers On April 15

Varsho is hitting for a .263 BA, .333 OBP and .491 SLG with a 12.7% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored seven runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. Varsho has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Brewers.

Chad Patrick (1-0) starts for the Brewers, his third of the season.

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