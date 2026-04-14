Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Play Brewers On April 14

Varsho is hitting for a .250 BA, .328 OBP and .442 SLG with a 12.1% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored six runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Varsho has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI) against the Twins.

Jacob Misiorowski makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.31 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.