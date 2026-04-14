Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Play Brewers On April 14
Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Tuesday, April 14 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Varsho has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Varsho is hitting for a .250 BA, .328 OBP and .442 SLG with a 12.1% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored six runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Varsho has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI) against the Twins.
Jacob Misiorowski makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.31 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.