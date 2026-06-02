Daulton Varsho And Blue Jays Face Braves On June 2

Varsho is hitting for a .260 BA, .332 OBP and .417 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 26 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. Varsho has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Orioles.

Bryce Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.50 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.