Daulton Varsho And Astros Face Padres On Aug. 9

Varsho is hitting for a .236 BA, .305 OBP and .362 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored 39 runs. In 387 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. Varsho has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Randy Vasquez (7-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.