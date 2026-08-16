Daulton Varsho And Astros Square Off Against Mariners On Aug. 16

Varsho is hitting for a .233 BA, .302 OBP and .359 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored 41 runs. In 411 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. Varsho has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 24th start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 132 1/3 innings pitched, with 132 strikeouts.

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