Daulton Varsho And Astros Face Blue Jays On Aug. 4

Varsho is hitting for a .243 BA, .308 OBP and .374 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored 38 runs. In 370 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. Varsho has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Trey Yesavage (5-5 with a 3.73 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.