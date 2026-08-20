Daulton Varsho And Astros Face Angels On Aug. 20

Varsho is hitting for a .228 BA, .296 OBP and .352 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .648 and he has scored 41 runs. In 419 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. Varsho has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez (3-5 with a 7.17 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season.

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