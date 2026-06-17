Dansby Swanson And Cubs Square Off Against Rockies On June 17

Swanson is hitting for a .175 BA, .281 OBP and .306 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .587 and he has scored 38 runs. In 268 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 28 runs. Swanson has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Rockies.

Sean Sullivan (0-0) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his second start of the season.

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