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Dansby Swanson
Chicago Cubs

Dansby Swanson

Chicago Cubs • #7 SS

Dansby Swanson And Cubs Square Off Against Reds On May 4

Dansby Swanson and his Chicago Cubs will face the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, on Monday, May 4 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Swanson has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Swanson is hitting for a .213 BA, .338 OBP and .417 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 24 runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs (18th in MLB). Swanson has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Chase Petty will start for the Reds, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dansby Swanson

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