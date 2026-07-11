Dansby Swanson And Cubs Square Off Against Reds On July 11

Swanson is hitting for a .213 BA, .297 OBP and .416 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 57 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 58 runs. Swanson has recorded 12 steals on 12 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Nick Lodolo (3-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.