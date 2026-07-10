Dansby Swanson And Cubs Face Reds On July 10

Swanson is hitting for a .212 BA, .297 OBP and .417 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 57 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 58 runs (19th in MLB). Swanson has recorded 12 steals on 12 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

The Reds will look to Hunter Greene (0-1) in his second start of the season.

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