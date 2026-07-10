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Dansby Swanson
Chicago Cubs

Dansby Swanson

Chicago Cubs • #7 SS

Dansby Swanson And Cubs Face Reds On July 10

Dansby Swanson and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, July 10 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Swanson has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Swanson is hitting for a .212 BA, .297 OBP and .417 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 57 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 58 runs (19th in MLB). Swanson has recorded 12 steals on 12 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

The Reds will look to Hunter Greene (0-1) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dansby Swanson

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