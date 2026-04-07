Dansby Swanson And Cubs Play Rays On April 7

Swanson is hitting for a .125 BA, .256 OBP and .219 SLG with a 35.9% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .475 and he has scored four runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Mason Englert starts for the first time this season for the Rays.

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