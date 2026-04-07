FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Dansby Swanson
Chicago Cubs

Dansby Swanson

Chicago Cubs • #7 SS

Dansby Swanson And Cubs Play Rays On April 7

Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Swanson has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Swanson is hitting for a .125 BA, .256 OBP and .219 SLG with a 35.9% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .475 and he has scored four runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Mason Englert starts for the first time this season for the Rays.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dansby Swanson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago CubsRecent Chicago Cubs Player News

View All Chicago Cubs Player News