Dansby Swanson And Cubs Square Off Against Rays On April 6

Swanson is hitting for a .138 BA, .257 OBP and .241 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .499 and he has scored three runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Guardians.

The Rays will look to Shane McClanahan (0-1) in his second start of the season.

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