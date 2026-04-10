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Dansby Swanson
Chicago Cubs

Dansby Swanson

Chicago Cubs • #7 SS

Dansby Swanson And Cubs Square Off Against Pirates On April 10

Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, on Friday, April 10 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Swanson has +980 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Swanson is hitting for a .150 BA, .271 OBP and .250 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .521 and he has scored seven runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Swanson has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Rays.

The Pirates will send Carmen Mlodzinski (0-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dansby Swanson

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