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Dansby Swanson
Chicago Cubs

Dansby Swanson

Chicago Cubs • #7 SS

Dansby Swanson And Cubs Take On Nationals On Aug. 12

Dansby Swanson and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Swanson has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Swanson is hitting for a .213 BA, .294 OBP and .395 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .689 and he has scored 73 runs. In 447 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 64 runs. Swanson has recorded 16 steals on 17 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Jackson Kent starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dansby Swanson

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