Dansby Swanson And Cubs Take On Diamondbacks On May 2

Swanson is hitting for a .216 BA, .341 OBP and .431 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 24 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs (17th in MLB). Swanson has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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