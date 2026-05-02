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Dansby Swanson
Chicago Cubs

Dansby Swanson

Chicago Cubs • #7 SS

Dansby Swanson And Cubs Take On Diamondbacks On May 2

Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, May 2 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Swanson has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Swanson is hitting for a .216 BA, .341 OBP and .431 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 24 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs (17th in MLB). Swanson has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dansby Swanson

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