Dansby Swanson And Cubs Take On Cardinals On July 27

Swanson is hitting for a .220 BA, .299 OBP and .413 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 65 runs. In 392 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 61 runs. Swanson has recorded 14 steals on 14 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Pirates.

Matthew Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his 21st of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.18 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

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