Dansby Swanson And Cubs Square Off Against Cardinals On Aug. 16

Swanson is hitting for a .216 BA, .300 OBP and .404 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 77 runs. In 458 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 66 runs. Swanson has recorded 17 steals on 18 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Hunter Dobbins (2-3 with a 3.40 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season.

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