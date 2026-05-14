Dansby Swanson And Cubs Take On Braves On May 14

Swanson is hitting for a .194 BA, .307 OBP and .360 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored 26 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. Swanson has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Braves.

The Braves will send Chris Sale (6-2) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.20 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.