Dansby Swanson And Cubs Square Off Against Braves On May 13

Swanson is hitting for a .197 BA, .307 OBP and .365 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .672 and he has scored 26 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. Swanson has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Braves.

JR Ritchie makes the start for the Braves, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.63 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.

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