Dansby Swanson And Cubs Square Off Against Braves On May 13
Dansby Swanson and his Chicago Cubs will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Wednesday, May 13 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Swanson has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Swanson is hitting for a .197 BA, .307 OBP and .365 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .672 and he has scored 26 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. Swanson has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Braves.
JR Ritchie makes the start for the Braves, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.63 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.