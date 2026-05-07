Danny Jansen And Rangers Face Yankees On May 7

Jansen is hitting for a .197 BA, .282 OBP and .355 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .638 and he has scored six runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

Paul Blackburn gets the call to start for the Yankees, his first of the season.

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