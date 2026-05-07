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Danny Jansen
Texas Rangers

Danny Jansen

Texas Rangers • #9 C

Danny Jansen And Rangers Face Yankees On May 7

Danny Jansen and the Texas Rangers will take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, May 7 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Jansen has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Jansen is hitting for a .197 BA, .282 OBP and .355 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .638 and he has scored six runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

Paul Blackburn gets the call to start for the Yankees, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Danny Jansen

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