Danny Jansen And Rangers Face Yankees On May 7
Danny Jansen and the Texas Rangers will take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, May 7 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Jansen has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Jansen is hitting for a .197 BA, .282 OBP and .355 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .638 and he has scored six runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Yankees.
Paul Blackburn gets the call to start for the Yankees, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.