Daniel Schneemann And Guardians Square Off Against Tigers On May 21

Schneemann is hitting for a .244 BA, .322 OBP and .397 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored 17 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Schneemann has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Casey Mize gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.43 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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