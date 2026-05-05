Daniel Schneemann And Guardians Play Royals On May 5

Schneemann is hitting for a .284 BA, .351 OBP and .500 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .851 and he has scored 12 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. Schneemann has recorded two steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Stephen Kolek will make his first start of the season for the Royals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.