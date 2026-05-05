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Daniel Schneemann
Cleveland Guardians

Daniel Schneemann

Cleveland Guardians • #10 3B

Daniel Schneemann And Guardians Play Royals On May 5

Daniel Schneemann and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, May 5 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Schneemann has +1120 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Schneemann is hitting for a .284 BA, .351 OBP and .500 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .851 and he has scored 12 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. Schneemann has recorded two steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Stephen Kolek will make his first start of the season for the Royals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daniel Schneemann

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