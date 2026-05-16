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Daniel Schneemann
Cleveland Guardians

Daniel Schneemann

Cleveland Guardians • #10 3B

Daniel Schneemann And Guardians Play Reds On May 16

Daniel Schneemann and the Cleveland Guardians will face the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Schneemann has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Schneemann is hitting for a .272 BA, .357 OBP and .447 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 16 runs. In 129 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Schneemann has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Angels.

The Reds are sending Chris Paddack (0-5) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-5 with a 7.63 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daniel Schneemann

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