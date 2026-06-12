Dane Myers And Reds Face Diamondbacks On June 12

Myers is hitting for a .268 BA, .357 OBP and .402 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 16 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. Myers has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Padres.

The Diamondbacks are sending Eduardo Rodriguez (5-2) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.52 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.

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