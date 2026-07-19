Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Square Off Against Yankees On July 19
Dalton Rushing and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Sunday, July 19 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Rushing has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Rushing is hitting for a .250 BA, .332 OBP and .467 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 30 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Yankees.
The Yankees will send Cam Schlittler (9-5) out for his 21st start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-5 with a 2.05 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.