Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Square Off Against Yankees On July 19

Rushing is hitting for a .250 BA, .332 OBP and .467 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 30 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

The Yankees will send Cam Schlittler (9-5) out for his 21st start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-5 with a 2.05 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.