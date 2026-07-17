Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Take On Yankees On July 17

Rushing is hitting for a .254 BA, .337 OBP and .475 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 30 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He returns to action for the first time since July 12, when he went 0 for 0 against the Diamondbacks.

Gerrit Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.04 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.