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Dalton Rushing
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dalton Rushing

Los Angeles Dodgers • #68 C

Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Take On White Sox On June 14

Dalton Rushing and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Sunday, June 14 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Rushing has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Rushing is hitting for a .270 BA, .364 OBP and .522 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .885 and he has scored 20 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde gets the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.69 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 63 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dalton Rushing

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