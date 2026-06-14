Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Take On White Sox On June 14

Rushing is hitting for a .270 BA, .364 OBP and .522 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .885 and he has scored 20 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde gets the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.69 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 63 1/3 innings pitched.

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