Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Face White Sox On June 13

Rushing is hitting for a .277 BA, .362 OBP and .536 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .898 and he has scored 20 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

The White Sox are sending Sean Burke (3-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.

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