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Dalton Rushing
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dalton Rushing

Los Angeles Dodgers • #68 C

Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Face White Sox On June 13

Dalton Rushing and his Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Rushing has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Rushing is hitting for a .277 BA, .362 OBP and .536 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .898 and he has scored 20 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

The White Sox are sending Sean Burke (3-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dalton Rushing

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