Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Take On Rockies On July 8

Rushing is hitting for a .264 BA, .345 OBP and .494 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored 30 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Gabriel Hughes will take the mound to start for the Rockies, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.