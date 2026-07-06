Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Play Rockies On July 6

Rushing is hitting for a .259 BA, .340 OBP and .488 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 28 runs. In 188 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Padres.

Kyle Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 16th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 7.25 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

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