Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Square Off Against Rays On June 15

Rushing is hitting for a .269 BA, .360 OBP and .521 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .881 and he has scored 21 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Nick Martinez (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.43 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.

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