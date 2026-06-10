Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Play Pirates On June 10

Rushing is hitting for a .286 BA, .364 OBP and .552 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .917 and he has scored 19 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jared Jones (1-0) pitches for the Pirates to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.