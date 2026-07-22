Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Play Phillies On July 22

Rushing is hitting for a .242 BA, .335 OBP and .453 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 31 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola (3-7 with a 5.68 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 21st of the season.

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