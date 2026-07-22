Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Play Phillies On July 22
Dalton Rushing and his Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, July 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Rushing has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Rushing is hitting for a .242 BA, .335 OBP and .453 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 31 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Phillies.
Aaron Nola (3-7 with a 5.68 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 21st of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.