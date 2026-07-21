Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Square Off Against Phillies On July 21

Rushing is hitting for a .242 BA, .335 OBP and .453 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 31 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Phillies.

The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (10-1) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 10-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.

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