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Dalton Rushing
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dalton Rushing

Los Angeles Dodgers • #68 C

Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Square Off Against Phillies On July 21

Dalton Rushing and his Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, July 21 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Rushing has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Rushing is hitting for a .242 BA, .335 OBP and .453 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 31 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Phillies.

The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (10-1) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 10-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dalton Rushing

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