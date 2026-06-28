Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Take On Padres On June 28

Rushing is hitting for a .240 BA, .327 OBP and .473 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored 22 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 23 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Padres.

Michael King gets the start for the Padres, his 17th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.33 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.