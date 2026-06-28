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Dalton Rushing
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dalton Rushing

Los Angeles Dodgers • #68 C

Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Take On Padres On June 28

Dalton Rushing and his Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Sunday, June 28 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Rushing is hitting for a .240 BA, .327 OBP and .473 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored 22 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 23 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Padres.

Michael King gets the start for the Padres, his 17th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.33 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dalton Rushing

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