Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Take On Padres On July 5

Rushing is hitting for a .261 BA, .342 OBP and .491 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 28 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Padres.

JP Sears (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Padres, his third of the season.