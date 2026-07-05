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Dalton Rushing
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dalton Rushing

Los Angeles Dodgers • #68 C

Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Take On Padres On July 5

Dalton Rushing and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, July 5 at 7:20 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Rushing is hitting for a .261 BA, .342 OBP and .491 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 28 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Padres.

JP Sears (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Padres, his third of the season.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dalton Rushing

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