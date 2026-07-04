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Dalton Rushing
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dalton Rushing

Los Angeles Dodgers • #68 C

Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Square Off Against Padres On July 4

Dalton Rushing and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, July 4 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Rushing has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Rushing is hitting for a .264 BA, .342 OBP and .497 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored 27 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Padres.

Wandy Peralta gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 45 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dalton Rushing

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