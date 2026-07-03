Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Play Padres On July 3

Rushing is hitting for a .263 BA, .343 OBP and .500 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 27 runs. In 181 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (4 for 4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs) against the Padres.

Michael King (5-7) takes the mound for the Padres in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.55 ERA in 96 1/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.

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