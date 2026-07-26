Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Square Off Against Mets On July 26

Rushing is hitting for a .243 BA, .330 OBP and .460 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 33 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta (5-9 with a 5.01 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 22nd of the season.

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