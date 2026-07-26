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Dalton Rushing
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dalton Rushing

Los Angeles Dodgers • #68 C

Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Square Off Against Mets On July 26

Dalton Rushing and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Rushing has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Rushing is hitting for a .243 BA, .330 OBP and .460 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 33 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta (5-9 with a 5.01 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 22nd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dalton Rushing

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