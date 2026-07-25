Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Take On Mets On July 25

Rushing is hitting for a .242 BA, .332 OBP and .465 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 32 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Nolan McLean (7-6 with a 3.34 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 21st of the season.

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