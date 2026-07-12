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Dalton Rushing
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dalton Rushing

Los Angeles Dodgers • #68 C

Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Play Diamondbacks On July 12

Dalton Rushing and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, July 12 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Rushing is hitting for a .254 BA, .333 OBP and .475 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 30 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Mitch Bratt (0-0) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his second start of the season.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dalton Rushing

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