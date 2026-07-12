Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Play Diamondbacks On July 12

Rushing is hitting for a .254 BA, .333 OBP and .475 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 30 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Mitch Bratt (0-0) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his second start of the season.