Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Face Diamondbacks On July 11

Rushing is hitting for a .258 BA, .338 OBP and .483 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 30 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.84 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.

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