Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 10

Rushing is hitting for a .264 BA, .345 OBP and .494 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored 30 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Eduardo Rodriguez gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.25 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.