Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 10
Dalton Rushing and his Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, July 10 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Rushing has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Rushing is hitting for a .264 BA, .345 OBP and .494 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored 30 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rockies.
Eduardo Rodriguez gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.25 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.