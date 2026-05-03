Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Take On Cardinals On May 3

Rushing is hitting for a .340 BA, .415 OBP and .830 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.245 and he has scored 13 runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Cardinals.

Dustin May gets the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.28 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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