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Dalton Rushing
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dalton Rushing

Los Angeles Dodgers • #68 C

Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Square Off Against Athletics On July 1

Dalton Rushing and his Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, July 1 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Rushing has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Rushing is hitting for a .245 BA, .331 OBP and .465 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored 24 runs. In 175 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 with an RBI against the Athletics.

The Athletics are sending J.T. Ginn (6-4) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.15 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 88 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dalton Rushing

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