Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Take On Astros On May 5
Dalton Rushing and his Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, May 5 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Rushing has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Rushing is hitting for a .340 BA, .421 OBP and .800 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.221 and he has scored 13 runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Peter Lambert gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.52 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.