Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Take On Astros On May 5

Rushing is hitting for a .340 BA, .421 OBP and .800 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.221 and he has scored 13 runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Peter Lambert gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.52 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.

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