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Dalton Rushing
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dalton Rushing

Los Angeles Dodgers • #68 C

Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Play Angels On June 6

Dalton Rushing and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, June 6 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Rushing has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Rushing is hitting for a .266 BA, .343 OBP and .521 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 16 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

The Angels will send Jack Kochanowicz (2-4) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.23 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dalton Rushing

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