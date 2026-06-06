Dalton Rushing And Dodgers Play Angels On June 6

Rushing is hitting for a .266 BA, .343 OBP and .521 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 16 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

The Angels will send Jack Kochanowicz (2-4) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.23 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

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